Centre directs states to display healthcare rates

New Delhi The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday asked all States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that clinical establishments prominently display the rates charged for healthcare services and facilities, aiming to improve transparency, accountability and patient-centric healthcare delivery. In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of States and UTs, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava urged authorities to review compliance with applicable regulations and take necessary measures to ensure that information on healthcare charges is clearly visible and easily accessible to patients and their attendants. The ministry said displaying treatment costs would help patients and their families understand the likely expenditure involved in medical care, make informed decisions and plan their finances. Greater transparency could also reduce confusion over billing, minimise disputes and strengthen public trust in healthcare institutions. The communication referred to the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and the Clinical Establishments (Central Government) Rules, 2012. These provisions require clinical establishments in States and UTs where the central law applies to display charges for all services and facilities at a conspicuous place. The rates must be displayed in both English and the local language to ensure patients and their attendants can access the information easily. The ministry also noted that States and UTs where the central law does not apply regulate healthcare facilities through their respective legal frameworks, many of which contain similar provisions on displaying service charges. Highlighting that health is a State subject, Srivastava said the responsibility for implementing and enforcing relevant regulations rests with State and UT authorities.