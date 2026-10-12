Centre agrees to shift South Karnataka Postal Region hq from Bengaluru to Mysuru

Mysuru

In a significant development for Mysuru, the Union Government has given in-principle approval to shift the headquarters of the South Karnataka Postal Region from Bengaluru to Mysuru, following sustained efforts by Mysuru–Kodagu Member of Parliament Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, has communicated the decision to Yaduveer in an official letter, acknowledging the MP’s earlier representation seeking the relocation of the regional headquarters. In his communication, Scindia said the Department of Posts had examined the matter as part of its ongoing exercise to revamp and optimise its administrative structure. The proposal to relocate the headquarters from Bengaluru to Mysuru was found justified, and in-principle approval has been accorded. The Minister further clarified that the relocation will be undertaken after completing the necessary formalities, including identifying and ensuring the availability of suitable premises to house the regional office. Yaduveer had taken up the matter with the Union Government through his official letter dated August 7, 2026, highlighting the importance of bringing key administrative institutions closer to Mysuru and strengthening the city’s role as a regional administrative centre. The decision marks an important step towards decentralising administrative functions and bringing a major regional government office to Mysuru. The relocation is expected to enhance the city’s administrative significance and improve accessibility for stakeholders across the South Karnataka Postal Region. The MPhas thanked Scindia and the Department of Posts for examining the proposal and according in-principle approval. He reiterated his commitment to pursuing initiatives that strengthen Mysuru’s infrastructure, expand its institutional presence and promote balanced regional development across the Mysuru–Kodagu constituency. The MP’s office will continue to follow up with the concerned authorities to facilitate the completion of the remaining formalities and the eventual relocation of the headquarters to Mysuru.