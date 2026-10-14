CCB detains two over post targeting Siddaramaiah

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has detained two people for questioning over an alleged defamatory social media post targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, police sources said on Wednesday. The action follows a complaint by the Congress leader, who has sought police intervention against the circulation of what he described as false propaganda linked to an alleged sting operation. Siddaramaiah on Tuesday obtained a court injunction restraining media outlets, including social media platforms, from circulating or disseminating allegedly defamatory content related to the purported sting operation. Following his complaint, a case was registered at a Cyber Crime Police Station. The two people were subsequently picked up for interrogation and taken to an undisclosed location, sources said. Their identities have not been disclosed as the investigation is under way. The controversy has triggered political reactions in Karnataka, with leaders from the BJP and Congress commenting on the alleged sting operation. BJP leader R Ashoka and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy have referred to the matter as a sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah. Kumaraswamy has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the issue. Congress MLA K N Rajanna, meanwhile, has not ruled out the possibility of a sting operation against the former Chief Minister. The police investigation is focused on the complaint concerning the alleged defamatory online content. Further details about the detained individuals and the nature of the material under investigation were not immediately available. The developments come amid a wider political dispute over the alleged sting operation and the circulation of related content. The court's injunction and the police complaint are separate developments in the ongoing matter.

Online Content Row

• Detained: Two people for questioning • Agency: Bengaluru Central Crime Branch • Case: Registered at a Cyber Crime Police Station • Trigger: Complaint by Siddaramaiah over alleged defamatory online content • Court action: Injunction obtained on Tuesday • Political demand: H D Kumaraswamy seeks a CBI probe

Political reactions

The alleged sting operation has drawn reactions from leaders across party lines in Karnataka. BJP leader R Ashoka and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy have described the controversy as a sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah. Congress MLA K N Rajanna has also kept open the possibility that such an operation took place. Kumaraswamy has called for a CBI investigation, while the police probe into the alleged defamatory social media post continues.