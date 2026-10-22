Byadagi MLA denies claims of Kabbur ticket assurance

CH NEWS, Byadagi Byadagi MLA Basavaraj Shivanna has dismissed social media reports claiming that a candidate has been selected for the Kabbur Zilla Panchayat constituency in Haveri taluk. He clarified that neither he nor the party high command had given any assurance regarding the party ticket. Political activity has increased following the announcement of reservations for Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat constituencies. Posts circulating on social media featuring the MLA’s photograph and projecting Manjunath Neelagunda as a confirmed candidate have reportedly created confusion among the public. Shivanna warned that legal action would be initiated if misleading posts using photographs of elected representatives continued to circulate. He said no official support or encouragement had been given to Neelagunda regarding the Kabbur constituency. The MLA also stressed that the party has several senior leaders who have worked for nearly three decades to strengthen its ideology and organisation. The party high command will select a suitable candidate after considering the leaders’ loyalty, service and contribution, he said. Appealing to party workers and voters, Shivanna urged them not to believe rumours or speculation about candidate selection. He asked everyone to wait for the official announcement, respect the high command’s final decision and maintain party unity and discipline.