BWCC embraces AI to revolutionize public service

BENGALURU In a visionary move to modernize municipal governance and streamline administrative workflows, Bengaluru West City Corporation recently hosted an intensive, specialized training workshop on Artificial Intelligence at the BWSSB’s Suvarna Bhavana. The high-profile event brought together top bureaucrats, engineers, and municipal staff to explore how cutting-edge digital tools can be leveraged to accelerate public service delivery and resolve civic grievances with unprecedented speed. Inaugurating the landmark seminar, West City Corporation Commissioner Dr. Rajendra K.V. delivered a compelling keynote address emphasizing that adopting modern technological skills is no longer optional for civil servants. Highlighting the breakneck pace of modern innovation, Dr. Rajendra noted that traditional bureaucratic methods are ill-equipped to handle contemporary civic demands. He stressed that integrating artificial intelligence into daily governance is vital for simplifying complex administrative tasks, optimizing file management, conducting rapid data analysis, and drastically reducing processing times for public welfare files. "A generation shifts every five years, and mobile technology evolves within months. In an era of such rapid transformation, functioning through outdated legacy methods is simply unsustainable," Dr. Rajendra remarked. He added that embracing machine-intelligence tools not only enhances departmental efficiency but also significantly alleviates professional workloads and mental stress for administrative personnel, enabling them to focus on proactive problem-solving and citizen-centric community engagement. The comprehensive workshop featured expert technical sessions led by Naveen Athreya, a prominent AI practitioner and facilitator from DHI Bengaluru. Athreya delivered an engaging, high-level overview of foundational technological concepts, including machine learning, generative models, and advanced large language models, explaining their direct practical applications in municipal administration. Through interactive exercises and live demonstrations, participating officials gained hands-on insights into how automated text generation, data synthesis, and predictive analytics can streamline routine correspondence and fast-track public project approvals. The training session drew an impressive lineup of municipal leadership, including Additional Commissioner (Development) Kavitha Rajaram, Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Syeda Afreen Banu S. Bellary, Joint Commissioner Sangappa, Zonal Deputy Commissioners Shankareppa Vanikyal and Manjunathaswamy, alongside DHI Bengaluru founder Kavya Ananth, chief engineers, and executive staff. Corporation leadership reaffirmed their commitment to rolling out phased AI integrations across regional offices, aiming to position Bengaluru West as a technological benchmark in urban public administration.