Bus service begins in Bhagamandala, Talakaveri

CH NEWS KODAGU The long-standing transport problem faced by students and residents of Bhagamandala and Talakaveri has been resolved with the commencement of a new KSRTC bus service. Villagers and parents had appealed to Chief Minister’s Political Secretary A.S. Ponnanna during his visit to Bhagamandala, highlighting the difficulties faced by students and the public due to the lack of bus services during morning and evening hours. Responding to their concerns, Ponnanna instructed the officials of the transport department to take necessary steps to introduce the service. Following the commencement of bus operations, villagers and transport department staff performed puja in the Talakaveri area. KSRTC Traffic Officer Irasappa, driver Manukumar, conductor Ramachandra, District Congress member Sunil Patrao, campaign committee president Gourish Rai, temple staff and villagers participated in the event.