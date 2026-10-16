BSCC Commissioner targets illegal commercial plots

BENGALURU In a rigorous on-site administrative crackdown, Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh spearheaded an extensive inspection tour across critical southern micro-markets, including Holiday Village Road, Anjanapura, Thalaghattapura, and the Turahalli forest perimeter. Accompanied by Executive Engineer Rajanna and local Residents' Welfare Association representatives, the senior bureaucrat audited local infrastructure deficits, examined chronic drainage failures, and addressed aggressive public road encroachments. A major focus of the Commissioner’s inspection targeted unauthorized commercial operations running out of residential plots allotted by the Bangalore Development Authority near Nayak Complex in Anjanapura Eighth Block, where violators were also illicitly burning solid waste. Expressing severe displeasure, Commissioner Ramesh ordered zonal officers to issue immediate legal notices to the defaulting site owners and environmental offenders. Turning his attention to regional connectivity, the Commissioner issued decisive orders to widen and upgrade the deteriorating arterial route linking Holiday Village Road to Anjanapura. To fast-track the land acquisition needed for this project, he instructed officials to complete all Transfer of Development Rights formalities within one week. Furthermore, he directed engineering wings to officially write to the BDA, requesting alternative property arrangements for owners of vacant parcels blocking the expansion. Addressing severe monsoon waterlogging in front of Sattva Apartment, Ramesh criticized the glaring omission of stormwater drains during previous white-topping works, directing formal administrative warnings to the executing agency, B-SMILE. To combat infrastructure damage caused by heavy transport, the Commissioner noted that massive goods carriers commuting between Kanakapura Road and Bannerghatta Road were illegally utilizing the residential Anjanapura Eighty-Feet Road. He ordered the immediate installation of structural height barriers on both ends of the corridor. Additional strict directives were issued to clear illegal roadside commercial encroachments near Sobha Forest View Apartment along the Thalaghattapura-Turahalli forest stretch, alongside orders to investigate industrial contamination flowing into the Baiyappanahalli Kunte Lake.