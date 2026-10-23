Bridging Bengaluru and Warsaw through innovation

BENGALURU Marking a significant milestone in international diplomatic and economic relations, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Bengaluru as part of his high-profile official visit to India. Accompanied by a formidable delegation of roughly 100 prominent Polish business leaders, industry executives, and senior government officials—including Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański—Prime Minister Tusk held strategic consultations with Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Minister Priyank Kharge. The high-level discussions focused extensively on expanding bilateral commercial footprints, fostering technological innovation, and scaling up cross-border investments between European markets and India's southern tech capital. The visit to Bengaluru serves as a crucial extension of Tusk’s national itinerary, which earlier featured comprehensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Highlighting the strategic economic trajectory shared by both nations, Minister Domański pointed out that Poland currently stands as one of Europe's fastest-growing economies, while India maintains its position as a global economic powerhouse. Economic metrics underscore this upward trend: bilateral trade between India and Poland surged by an impressive 192 percent between 2013 and 2025, climbing from USD 1.95 billion to USD 6.36 billion, with the trade balance continuing to favor India. With Bengaluru serving as India's premier hub for technology and digital transformation, the Polish delegation placed special emphasis on forging robust alliances within the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and aerospace sectors. Representatives from Poland's cutting-edge space industry and software enterprises interacted directly with regional stakeholders to evaluate joint venture prospects, research partnerships, and engineering collaborations. Following his engagement with state ministerial leaders at the Taj West End and a subsequent courtesy meeting with the Governor of Karnataka, Prime Minister Tusk concluded his southern leg, paving the way for deeper strategic integration between Polish enterprises and India's burgeoning high-tech ecosystem.