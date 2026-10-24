Bommai seeks crackdown on Haveri drug rackets

CH NEWS, Haveri Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged the Director General of Police (DGP) and the state Home Minister to take strict action against the alleged illegal trade in matka, drugs and liquor in the district. Speaking to reporters after visiting polling booths in Haveri city ahead of the Karnataka West Graduates’ Constituency election, Bommai alleged that illegal activities were continuing in the district despite repeated complaints. He claimed that money collected through these rackets was reaching higher levels and questioned the effectiveness of the action taken by the police. Bommai expressed concern over the spread of drug trafficking into rural areas. He said drugs were reportedly available near schools and colleges, putting young people at risk of addiction and other harmful habits. The MP expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of desired results despite complaints about illegal activities. He called on the police to investigate the networks operating in the district and identify those involved in running and supporting the alleged rackets. Bommai urged the state DGP and Home Minister to personally monitor the situation and ensure effective action against the illegal sale of drugs and liquor, as well as matka operations. He also demanded an investigation into the alleged flow of money from these activities and called for legal action against anyone found to be involved or providing support to the networks. Emphasising the need to protect young people from drugs and other illegal activities, Bommai said authorities should trace the operations to their source rather than focus only on those directly involved in selling prohibited substances. His remarks have renewed attention on the need for effective enforcement against illegal activities in Haveri district. The allegations regarding the networks and the flow of money require investigation by the concerned authorities.