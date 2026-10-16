Bommai demands serious probe into sting operation

CH NEWS, Gadag Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged the government to conduct a serious investigation into the alleged sting operation, warning that failure to establish the facts could raise questions about Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Speaking to the media in Gadag, Bommai said the issue required a thorough probe, particularly because the Chief Minister had raised it publicly. Bommai said making statements without pursuing the investigation would not resolve the matter. He questioned how the Chief Minister’s cabinet colleagues would be affected if the allegations remained uninvestigated. He also called for an investigation into the creation and circulation of alleged fake news through YouTube and other social media platforms. He urged media organisations and journalists to report verified information rather than circulate baseless claims. Criticism of Congress Government Bommai accused the Congress government of creating political unrest in Karnataka. He said serious allegations must be investigated properly and those found guilty should face legal action. He criticised investigations that begin but fail to reach a conclusion, stressing the need for accountability under the law. SC Reservation Issue On the cancellation of the increased Scheduled Caste reservation in Karnataka, Bommai expressed confidence that justice could be secured through proper arguments before the Supreme Court. He cited reservation levels in Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and referred to the constitutional amendment providing 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. He said Karnataka had increased reservation based on the Nagamohan Das report but alleged that the state government had failed to present adequate arguments before the High Court. Remarks on Congress Responding to the Congress protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Bommai alleged that the party was blaming the Election Commission and electronic voting machines out of frustration over electoral defeats. He said constitutional institutions and court decisions should be respected. On AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks comparing the Congress and the CJP, Bommai said the Congress had fallen to the CJP’s level and agreed with Kharge’s statement.