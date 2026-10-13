BNCC launches weekly waste management helpline

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a major push to improve urban sanitation and streamline municipal services, the Bengaluru North City Corporation has introduced a dedicated weekly phone-in program to address citizen grievances regarding solid waste management. Under the leadership of Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, the civic body launched the specialized initiative, logging an impressive 23 formal complaints during its inaugural session. The newly established helpline is designed to tackle recurring neighborhood problems that impact daily life across northern municipal zones. Residents from multiple wards used the interactive window to voice specific frustrations, pointing to unreliable garbage collection schedules, uncollected household refuse, and the unauthorized dumping of waste in open public spaces and vacant lots. Corporation data categorized the initial grievances into key operational areas: 10 complaints centered on auto-tippers and collection vehicles failing to arrive at designated times, 12 highlighted illegal waste dumping in public zones, and one focused on refuse accumulation in empty plots. To ensure accountability and swift administrative follow-up, all 23 reported issues were immediately logged into the civic body's digital 'Sahaaya 2.0' tracking portal. Complaints have been assigned directly to responsible zonal officers, with automated SMS updates dispatched to citizens to monitor remediation progress within strict municipal timeframes. Complementing this direct-response initiative, the North City Corporation is rolling out comprehensive block-wise micro-planning across all seven of its administrative divisions. These localized strategies include mapping optimal auto-tipper routes, organizing street-level Pourakarmika cleaning schedules, executing rigorous door-to-door collection protocols, and strictly monitoring Bulk Waste Generators to prevent illegal commercial dumping. Building on the strong community response, municipal authorities announced that the dedicated solid waste management phone-in program will be held regularly every Tuesday from 7:30 AM to 9:30 AM under the supervision of Zonal Joint Commissioners and sanitation executives. Residents can register complaints, report collection failures, or inquire about local cleaning services by calling the dedicated landlines at 080-22975936 or 080-23636671, or by sending direct messages via WhatsApp to 9480685705. Additionally, the Commissioner's broader general civic grievance phone-in program will continue every Friday, ensuring that Bengaluru North maintains open, responsive channels of communication with the public.