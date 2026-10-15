BMRCL begins soil tests for Metro Red Line

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun geotechnical investigations on Sarjapur Road for the proposed 37.8-km Namma Metro Red Line connecting Sarjapur with Hebbal. The soil testing will help engineers assess ground stability, soil characteristics and underlying rock formations before construction begins. The findings will guide decisions on foundation depth, structural design and construction requirements for elevated and underground sections. “The study will provide essential information about soil stability, geological formations and other ground conditions along the route. These findings will guide decisions on foundation depth, structural design and the construction requirements for metro pillars, helping ensure the safety and stability of the infrastructure,” a senior BMRCL official told The Hindu. The proposed Bengaluru Metro Phase 3A corridor will cover major locations, including Hebbal, the Central Business District, Koramangala and Sarjapur. The 37.8-km alignment comprises 23 km of elevated track and 14 km underground, with the project’s estimated cost revised to ₹25,999 crore. However, the project is awaiting approval from the Union government. The Karnataka government has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR), but the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has said that the proposal remains under scrutiny, with no specific timeline for approval. The Centre’s decision will depend on the feasibility assessment and availability of financial resources under the Metro Rail Policy, 2017. BMRCL has also undertaken a cost-reduction exercise in response to concerns over the project’s expenditure, particularly the cost of underground construction. Changes to station designs, alignment and engineering specifications were examined to reduce costs without compromising operational requirements. Once implemented, the Red Line is expected to strengthen connectivity between north and southeast Bengaluru, linking residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres and the city’s information technology corridor.