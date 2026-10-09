BJP MP launches campaign on tribal student rights

NEW DELHI Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday launched a campaign titled “Bangladeshi Muslim Bhagao, Aadivaasi Bachao” in Jharkhand, stating that its objective was to protect the rights of tribal students. The move comes amid continuing Opposition protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Dubey met students from six districts in the Santhal Pargana region at Deoghar to discuss public outreach initiatives aimed at spreading the campaign’s message. The programme focuses on concerns raised by the BJP over the alleged impact of illegal migration on tribal communities and their rights in the region. The campaign comes as the Opposition continues to challenge the SIR exercise, which the BJP has defended as a process to clean up electoral rolls by removing undocumented immigrants. Allegations surrounding the revision have become a point of political contention between the ruling party and Opposition groups. The BJP has also raised concerns about changes in the demographic composition of Santhal Pargana, an Adivasi-dominated region of Jharkhand. Alleged illegal migration from Bangladesh was among the key issues highlighted by the party during the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections. Dubey’s initiative seeks to bring tribal student rights into the public debate through meetings and outreach activities. The discussions with students from six districts were intended to help communicate the campaign’s objectives across the region. The launch adds another dimension to the ongoing political debate over migration, tribal rights and electoral rolls. While the BJP has linked its campaign to protecting Adivasi interests, the Opposition has continued to protest against the SIR process. The allegations concerning migration and demographic changes remain politically contested issues.