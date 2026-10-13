BJP Mahila Morcha protest ends with police detentions

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA The Shivamogga district BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest at Sheenappa Shetty Circle, condemning allegations of sexual harassment against Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and Congress MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Police detained protesters when they attempted to lay siege to the Congress office. The protesters demanded an impartial investigation into the allegations involving 11 female students. They said women's safety, dignity and security must be protected, especially within educational institutions. The Mahila Morcha called for a comprehensive inquiry under the law and university regulations. It also demanded adequate protection for the students and measures to prevent pressure, intimidation or retaliation against them. The protesters urged authorities to strengthen women's safety laws, improve awareness programmes and establish effective grievance redressal systems in educational institutions. They insisted that the allegations be investigated transparently and that appropriate action be taken based on the findings. The organisation also criticised the police response, comparing it with an incident involving Union Minister V. Somanna's visit to Shivamogga the previous day. According to the protesters, Congress youth activists had displayed black flags, blocked the minister's vehicle and allegedly insulted him during the visit. The BJP Mahila Morcha questioned the difference in police arrangements during the two incidents. It alleged that heavy police deployment during its protest appeared to favour the Congress party and condemned the action. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Deputy Commissioner, seeking action against the Congress MP over the allegations. District Mahila Morcha president Madhura Shivanand, city president Rashmi Srinivas, secretary Surekha Muralidhar and several other party leaders participated in the protest. BJP district president N.K. Jagadish, city president Mohan Reddy and other local leaders were also present. The protesters reiterated their demand for a fair investigation, protection for the students and accountability in handling the allegations.