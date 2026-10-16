BJP leaders express confidence in Sankanur’s victory

CH NEWS, Gadag Campaigning was held in Wards 31 and 32 near the twin Maruti temples in Gadag in support of BJP candidate S.V. Sankanur for the West Graduates’ Constituency. BJP OBC Morcha State Secretary Sudheer Katigar said Sankanur was known for his simplicity, integrity and developmental work during his two terms. Katigar said Sankanur had consistently raised graduates’ concerns and drinking water issues in the Legislative Council. He appealed to graduate voters to support Sankanur once again, stating that his victory would strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Youth leader Shrikant Bakale addressed educated voters and said this was an important opportunity to contribute to national development and India’s ambition of becoming a ‘Vishwa Guru’. He urged graduates to vote for Sankanur and support Modi’s vision. Former City Municipal Council President Prakash Bakale launched the campaign. The campaign team later visited graduates and other voters in Wards 31 and 32, including City Post Road, Killa Oni, Trikuteshwara Temple Road, Gujjara Basti and areas near Joda Maruti Temple, seeking support for Sankanur. Ward elder Buddanna Badi, social activist Parashurama Miskin, Ravi Chavhan, Parashurama Badi, Shrikant Habiba, Rajesh Khode, Gurunatha Habiba, Motilal Jitoori and Narayana Tikanadara were present during the campaign. The leaders appealed to eligible graduate voters to participate in the election and support the BJP candidate.