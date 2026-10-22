BJP defends police action against CJP protesters amid row

NEW DELHI The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defended the police crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, accusing former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai of blurring the distinction between peaceful demonstrations and deliberate violations of the law. Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy responded on Wednesday to Annamalai’s criticism of the detentions of protesters who approached Jantar Mantar last week, with some allegedly breaching barricades. Thirupathy argued that the authorities acted against unauthorised demonstrations rather than suppressing peaceful dissent. “Mr Annamalai’s questions deliberately blur the line between peaceful protest and deliberate law-breaking,” Thirupathy said. He maintained that CJP leaders had been denied permission to protest at Jantar Mantar but allegedly entered the area by climbing locked gates and barricades. He also accused them of entering a site that had been denotified for protests and violating peace bonds they had previously signed. According to Thirupathy, orders issued by the Special Executive Magistrate and subsequent judicial custody proceedings referred to repeated unauthorised protests and alleged breaches of the bonds. He argued that these circumstances justified the authorities’ actions and rejected claims that the detentions lacked legal procedure. Thirupathy further pointed out that the High Court subsequently reviewed the matter and ordered the protesters’ release, describing the proceedings as an example of due process. Annamalai, a former Indian Police Service officer, had criticised the crackdown and questioned the government’s response to the protesters. In a post on X, he recalled a 2011 statement by Narendra Modi, then Gujarat Chief Minister, condemning a midnight police crackdown on anti-corruption protesters at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. The reference drew attention to the BJP’s position on protest rights and police action, particularly given Modi’s earlier criticism of the handling of demonstrations. The controversy has highlighted differences within the BJP over how authorities should respond to protests and alleged violations of public-order restrictions. While Annamalai raised concerns about the crackdown, the party’s spokesperson defended the police action on the grounds of alleged legal violations. The debate continues to centre on the balance between citizens’ right to peaceful assembly and the enforcement of lawful restrictions on public demonstrations.