BJP and Congress adopt different strategies for graduate polls

Malingaraya Puja CH NEWS Political activity has intensified in the Karnataka West Graduates’ Constituency election, with the BJP and Congress adopting different strategies to attract voters across Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad and Uttara Kannada districts. The election is crucial for sitting BJP MLC S.V. Sankanur, who is seeking a third consecutive term. As Gadag is his home district, the BJP has stepped up its campaign to increase his victory margin. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai, Anil Menasinakai and Ravi Dandina have participated in meetings across Mundargi, Lakshmeshwar, Shirahatti and Gadag. Local MLAs C.C. Patil and Dr. Chandru Lamani are also mobilising party workers. The Congress, meanwhile, is focusing on direct voter contact rather than large public meetings. Its candidate, Mohan Limbikai, is being supported through grassroots campaigning. Minister Satish Jarkiholi has visited households, including in Shigli village of Lakshmeshwar taluk. KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad has also urged party leaders to work together for victory. Former minister and MLA H.K. Patil, former MLA D.R. Patil and other local leaders are overseeing the campaign in Gadag. The constituency has 97,398 registered voters across four districts, including 21,594 in Gadag alone. Their support could significantly influence the overall result. Both parties are seeking to strengthen their positions ahead of polling. Issues such as unemployment, concerns in the education sector and possible anti-incumbency sentiments may influence graduate voters. While the BJP is relying on its established leadership and large-scale campaign, the Congress hopes its door-to-door outreach will prove effective. The outcome will test both parties’ organisational strength and the influence of local leaders in North Karnataka.