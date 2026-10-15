Bidar MLA seeks compensation after sugarcane fire

CH NEWS, Bidar Farmers facing drought-related hardships have suffered another setback after an electrical mishap destroyed around six acres of sugarcane belonging to Vithal Reddy in Anadoor village of the Bidar South Assembly constituency. Following the incident, Bidar South MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale visited the affected farmland along with officials to assess the damage. He gathered details about the incident and instructed the concerned authorities to conduct a thorough inspection and take appropriate action. The incident has added to farmers’ financial difficulties, as they struggle with drought conditions and the rising risks associated with agricultural activities. According to the information provided, sugarcane crops covering approximately 20 acres in Udabanahalli, Khashempura and Anadoor villages have already been destroyed by fires. MLA Directs Officials To Repair Dangerous Power Lines. During the visit, Dr. Beldale raised concerns over low-hanging electricity lines across agricultural lands in several villages. He warned that such lines could endanger farmers and damage crops. He directed officials to inspect power lines in the constituency and immediately repair those posing risks. The MLA stressed that negligence in maintaining electrical infrastructure would not be acceptable. He called for necessary safety measures and the identification and repair of hazardous electrical connections to prevent similar incidents. Demand For Compensation For Affected Farmers. Dr. Beldale instructed officials to assess the crop losses and take steps to provide compensation to affected farmers according to government rules. He assured that he would bring the losses suffered by Vithal Reddy to the attention of the relevant departments and make efforts to secure appropriate relief. Several local representatives and residents, including Sanju Reddy, Santhosh Soralli, Srinivasa Reddy, Basavaraja Sindabandagi and others, were present during the visit. The visit highlighted the need for prompt compensation and improved electrical safety measures to protect farmers and their crops during the ongoing drought crisis.

At a Glance

• Incident Overview: Electrical mishap triggers a fire destroying 6 acres of sugarcane belonging to farmer Vithal Reddy in Anadoor village. • Key Leadership: Bidar South MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale visited the affected land to inspect the damage and direct relief actions. • Wider Impact: Approximately 20 acres of sugarcane crops across multiple villages have already been destroyed by similar fire incidents. • Immediate Demands: Urgent calls for power line maintenance, safety rectifications, and appropriate compensation for affected farmers.