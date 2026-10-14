Bidar MLA demands better power supply and farmer compensation

CH NEWS, Bidar Bidar South MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale has urged the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to address farmers’ electricity-related problems, agricultural losses and delays in compensation payments. He raised these concerns during a public hearing on the draft Karnataka Electricity Supply Regulations (ESR), 2026, held at the GESCOM office in Bidar. The hearing was chaired by KERC Chairman P. Ravikumar, a retired IAS officer. Beldale stressed that the practical needs of farmers must receive priority while framing electricity supply regulations, particularly in rural areas where agriculture depends heavily on reliable power. The MLA demanded a minimum of seven hours of electricity supply daily for agricultural pump-sets. He also called for the prompt repair of faulty transformers and immediate action to prevent power interruptions from affecting farming activities. He specifically highlighted the need to restore damaged 63 KVA and 100 KVA transformers quickly to reduce the difficulties faced by farmers. Beldale also raised concerns about compensation for farmers who suffered losses when sugarcane crops were destroyed by fire. He urged officials to ensure that eligible farmers receive their pending compensation without unnecessary delays. In addition, he sought compensation, as prescribed under the applicable regulations, for farmers who lost livestock. He emphasised that electricity supply rules should reflect ground-level agricultural challenges and provide practical solutions for rural communities. Reliable power, he said, is essential for sustaining farming operations, especially during drought conditions, when farmers face increased difficulties. Beldale urged the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to improve electricity services, speed up transformer repairs and ensure timely compensation for affected farmers. He stressed that regulations should offer meaningful support to the agricultural sector and protect farmers from avoidable losses. Nagesh Sidda, Media Coordinator Assistant to Dr. Shailendra Beldale, MLA, Bidar South Constituency, issued the information for publication.

At a Glance

• Power Demands: MLA seeks seven hours of power supply. • Infrastructure Repair: Swift restoration of damaged agricultural transformers urged. • Crop Relief: Prompt compensation for fire-damaged sugarcane demanded. • Livestock Support: Regulatory payouts requested for cattle loss.