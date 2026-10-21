Bengaluru welcomes grand Durgotsav celebration

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The festive spirit of Navaratri is glowing brightly across Bengaluru, transforming the busy tech hub into a colorful home of shared traditions. In the heart of the bustling Sarjapur Road area, the Bengali community has brought the magic of West Bengal alive through a grand annual event known as Durgotsav 2026. Organized with immense love by the Sukruti Cultural Association, this festival has quickly turned into a major gathering place where people from all walks of life come together to celebrate faith, friendship, and food. Walking into the decorated marquee, visitors are greeted by stunning sights, the sweet scent of burning incense, and the rhythmic beat of traditional drums. This special celebration is not just for the Bengali locals - it has opened its arms to everyone. Local Kannadigas and people who have moved to the city from all corners of India are stepping inside to seek the blessings of the Mother Goddess. It is a wonderful scene of cultural harmony, showing how different traditions can blend smoothly together in one vibrant city. The celebrations follow ancient customs that stretch across several meaningful days. According to association members, the festival begins warmly on Shashthi, a day when mothers offer special prayers for the health, happiness, and long life of their children. As the days move forward to Saptami, visitors can witness sacred rituals like the worship of nine distinct plants, which represent the nine powerful forms of the divine Mother. For more than ten years, the community has kept this tradition alive in Bengaluru, hoping to share the beauty of their heritage with their neighbors and friends. When the final day of Vijayadashami arrives, the atmosphere turns both emotional and joyful. Women take part in the lively and colorful ceremony of applying red vermilion to one another before the sacred idols are carried away for immersion in local waters, accompanied by loud cheers and beating drums. Beyond the prayers and rituals, the festival grounds are a dream come true for food lovers. Temporary food stalls are lined up neatly, offering famous treats straight from West Bengal, such as spicy Kathi rolls, soft Rasgullas, and sweet Sandesh. These delicious snacks are winning the hearts of every visitor. Through music, food, and warm smiles, this year's Durgotsav has added a fresh layer of joy and unity to the cultural tapestry of Bengaluru.