Bengaluru uses three dimensional models for planning

CH NEWS, Bengaluru City management is shifting from reactive administration to proactive planning through technology, South City Corporation Commissioner K.N. Ramesh said on Monday. He was speaking at a seminar organised by R.V. College of Engineering at Town Hall to discuss the use of Digital Twin technology in urban infrastructure and improve engineers’ technical skills. Ramesh said the government’s artificial intelligence governance framework emphasises public trust and citizen-first services. He added that the corporation aims to involve citizens in urban planning and use expertise from universities and research institutions to improve civic services. He also highlighted efforts to reduce water wastage through technology. According to the Water Board, around 30% of the city’s water was being wasted for various reasons, while technology had helped prevent the loss of about 200 million litres per day (MLD). B-Smile CEO Nitish said Digital Twin technology was being used by the Traffic Police Department and could support infrastructure planning through data analysis and three-dimensional models. He said the technology could help identify potential problems before projects begin and enable timely solutions. B-Smile Technical Director Dr. B.S. Prahlad explained that Digital Twin technology creates virtual models of physical infrastructure, helping authorities monitor performance and predict possible problems. South Zone Corporation Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade said the technology could support road white-topping, flyover construction, flood management, street lighting, footpath improvements, junction development, stormwater drain maintenance and disaster management. Corporation signs MoU with RV Institution The Bengaluru South City Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with RV Institutes, making the institution a knowledge partner. The collaboration aims to organise training programmes and strengthen engineers’ technical capabilities. Digital Twin technology combines data on roads, buildings, drains, water pipelines, streetlights, lakes and parks into virtual models. For example, it can help identify waterlogging locations by analysing road slopes, drainage systems, rainfall and water flow. Several senior engineers, representatives of R.V. Engineering College and the Bentley team attended the seminar. At a Glance • Shift to Proactive: Transitioning administration from reactive problem response to anticipatory management. • Water Loss Prevention: Saving approximately 200 MLD of water through technology. • Knowledge Partnership: South Zone City Corporation signing an MoU with RV Institutes. • Digital Replica: Creating 3D virtual models to mirror actual urban infrastructure.