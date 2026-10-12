Bengaluru to host FIBA Women’s Basketball League Asia

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka is set to welcome six leading Asian women’s basketball clubs as the city hosts the FIBA Women’s Basketball League Asia 2026 from October 20 to 25. Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the government was committed to developing Bengaluru into a major national and international basketball hub and would extend all necessary support to promote the sport. Speaking at a press conference at Karnataka Olympic Bhavan on Monday, Parameshwara said the tournament would be held at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. The Karnataka State Basketball Association is organising the event under the aegis of the Basketball Federation of India, with support from the State government’s Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports and the International Basketball Federation. He thanked Dr K Govindaraj, FIBA Asia president and KSBA secretary, for his efforts in bringing the championship to Bengaluru. The participating teams are Japan’s Denso Iris, South Korea’s Cheongju KB Stars, China’s Sichuan Yuanda Meile, the Philippines’ Akari Sparks, Chinese Taipei’s Cathay Life Tigers and Indian Railways, the national champions. Parameshwara said each team would include two American players, with NBA players also expected to feature, making the tournament an attraction for basketball fans and aspiring athletes. He said the championship would allow young players to observe international-level skills, tactics and competitive standards. It is also expected to encourage more girls and women to pursue basketball. Indian Railways will get an opportunity to compete against some of Asia’s leading clubs, providing valuable international exposure.