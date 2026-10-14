Bengaluru records AQI of 154; vulnerable groups advised caution

CH NEWS BENGALURU Bengaluru recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 154 on Wednesday, placing the city in the moderate pollution category. Children, senior citizens and people with respiratory ailments have been advised to exercise caution during outdoor activities. Hubballi recorded an AQI of 84, indicating satisfactory air quality. Air pollution in Bengaluru can be influenced by vehicle emissions, road dust and construction activities. However, pollution levels vary across neighbourhoods and monitoring stations, making it important for residents to check the latest local readings. Bengaluru’s air quality The AQI reading of 154 places Bengaluru in the moderate category under India’s national air-quality classification. Hubballi’s Deshpande Nagar recorded an AQI of 84, which falls in the satisfactory category. Reliable live readings for Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Dharwad were not available in the report. Residents should consult official air-quality monitoring stations for updated figures rather than rely on estimates. Health concerns Air pollution can expose people to fine particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, which can affect respiratory and cardiovascular health. People with asthma, heart conditions and other respiratory illnesses should limit prolonged outdoor exposure when pollution levels are elevated. Children and senior citizens may also be more vulnerable to the effects of polluted air and should take additional precautions. People planning to exercise outdoors can consider locations away from busy roads and areas with heavy dust or construction activity. Checking local AQI readings before going outdoors can help residents make informed decisions. Since air quality can change during the day and differ between neighbourhoods, residents are advised to follow updated readings from official monitoring stations. The latest local data can provide a clearer picture of pollution levels and help people plan outdoor activities accordingly.