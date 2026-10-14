Bengaluru police seize drugs worth ₹230 crore in six months

CH NEWS BENGALURU Bengaluru police seized narcotic substances worth more than ₹230 crore between April and September this year, with 3,425 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, highlighting concerns over the spread of drug trafficking in the city. According to police data, 2,951 cases involved consumers, while 474 cases were registered against alleged drug sellers. The seizures were made during enforcement operations across various police station limits. Drug traffickers are reportedly using air, rail and road networks, besides international parcels and courier services, to bring narcotics into Bengaluru. Police investigations have linked supplies of ganja and synthetic drugs to Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. International consignments are also allegedly routed from Southeast Asian, European and African countries using fake addresses. Investigators have uncovered methods intended to evade detection, including orders placed through the dark web, cryptocurrency payments and drugs concealed inside food packages and gift boxes. Employees of information technology companies, schoolchildren and college students are among the groups considered vulnerable to drug networks. Students from other States and foreign countries who come to Bengaluru for education and employment are also at risk of being drawn into substance abuse and trafficking networks. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said enforcement and awareness efforts were being intensified to tackle the menace. The police have stepped up Mission RISE and special awareness campaigns, while the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and local police have been directed to target drug networks, including major traffickers and foreign nationals suspected of involvement. Singh also urged parents to monitor their children's activities and cooperate with the police. Officials said sustained enforcement, public participation and awareness would be essential to curb drug trafficking and protect young people.