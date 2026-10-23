Bengaluru North holds 57th phone-in program

BENGALURU Demonstrating a firm commitment to proactive municipal governance, the Bengaluru North City Corporation successfully hosted its 57th weekly Phone-In Programme under the direct leadership of Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. Designed to bridge the communication gap between urban residents and civic administrators, the two-hour interactive session enabled citizens to voice pressing local problems directly to top decision-makers. During the engagement, authorities logged a total of 47 individual civic grievances originating from 41 distinct citizen calls, reflecting active public participation in municipal oversight. A comprehensive breakdown of the grievances registered during the 57th session highlights the persistent infrastructure challenges faced by northern neighborhoods. Road maintenance and engineering issues dominated the complaints, accounting for 26 grievances, followed by solid waste management troubles with 6 reports. Additional concerns included 4 electrical department complaints, 3 e-Khata or property documentation issues, 3 health-related grievances, 2 forest and tree-trimming requests, alongside single complaints concerning revenue matters, the traffic engineering cell, and veterinary services. Every single grievance lodged during the programme was instantly entered into the automated "Sahaaya 2.0" management software and routed to respective departmental heads for rapid resolution. Cumulative statistics released by the corporation underscore the sustained impact of these weekly sessions. Across the first 56 editions of the programme, an impressive 3,363 grievances had been registered, of which 3,151 were successfully resolved, leaving 212 pending cases. With today's addition, the active pending tally from the phone-in series stands at 259. On a broader scale, tracking data across municipal transitions reveals that between January 2023 and August 2025 under the erstwhile BBMP, 1,17,175 grievances were processed with a 98% clearance rate. Following the restructuring under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) from September 2025 through October 2026, an additional 85,667 complaints poured in, achieving a similarly high resolution metric. Despite these high overall clearance rates—accounting for over 2.01 million resolved cases out of 2.02 million total registrations—department-wise backlogs remain a focal point for administrative reform. Current system data indicates 1,471 active pending cases across various municipal branches, with road engineering (724 cases), solid waste management (284 cases), electrical maintenance (183 cases), and forestry (75 cases) commanding the highest volume of delays. Commissioner Sunil Kumar has issued strict directives instructing departmental officers to conduct rigorous field inspections, accelerate resolution timelines, and utilize the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to monitor pending files. Citizens can continue logging issues via email, social media platforms, or the Sahaaya 2.0 mobile application, ensuring total transparency across North Bengaluru.