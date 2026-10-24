Bengaluru East Corporation plans intensive cleanliness drive

BENGALURU Bengaluru East City Corporation Commissioner D.S. Ramesh has directed officials to strengthen cleanliness and sanitation across all divisions and wards, with a focus on removing garbage, clearing drains and preventing waste dumping in public places. During a meeting with officials on Saturday, Ramesh instructed departments to coordinate and conduct intensive cleanliness drives on the first and third Saturdays of every month in one selected ward of each division. Officials have been asked to inspect roads, footpaths, markets, railway station surroundings, parks and lake areas. They must prepare location-wise action plans, assign responsibilities and set deadlines for completing the work. The Commissioner directed officials to clear silt, weeds and waste from roadside drains and stormwater drains. The removed material must be transported immediately and disposed of properly. Construction and demolition waste must be collected separately from general waste. To prevent recurring garbage black spots, officials must prepare ward-wise lists, document the quantity of waste and maintain before-and-after photographs. Regular monitoring and public awareness activities must continue after cleaning, with action against violators under applicable rules. The Engineering and Electrical Departments have also been instructed to identify and repair non-functional streetlights. Officials must assess parks, playgrounds, public toilets, markets and lake surroundings and prepare proposals for necessary repairs and improvements. The Commissioner directed officials to review contractors’ performance, ensure timely completion of pending works and coordinate with other departments wherever required. Photographic records and location-wise progress reports will be mandatory. The reports must include completed, ongoing and pending works, responsible officers and target dates. Executive Engineers will oversee implementation, while Assistant Executive Engineers, Ward Engineers, Health Officers and sanitation teams will supervise fieldwork and maintenance. Ramesh stressed that officials must inspect sites and verify progress instead of merely submitting reports. He urged citizens, volunteers and non-governmental organisations to cooperate by avoiding littering and unauthorised dumping, helping maintain cleaner public spaces across Bengaluru East.