Bengaluru adds 5.5 lakh private vehicles in nine months

CH NEWS BENGALURU Bengaluru’s traffic congestion and air pollution concerns are growing as more than 5.5 lakh private vehicles, including nearly 1.24 lakh cars and 4.4 lakh two-wheelers, were added to the city’s roads in the first nine months of 2026. State Transport Department data shows the city now has nearly 1.15 crore private cars and two-wheelers, putting further pressure on its road network. Sandeep Anirudhan, convenor of Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, attributed the problem to unplanned urbanisation, inadequate mass transit and poor last-mile connectivity. Air quality experts warn that vehicle emissions, tyre and brake wear, and road dust contribute to harmful particulate pollution. Vipul Lal Chandani of CSTEP said fine and ultrafine particles can penetrate deep into the respiratory system and increase the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.