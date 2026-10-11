Belagavi police raid pubs, 40 clubs

Belagavi Belagavi City Police conducted simultaneous raids on more than 40 clubs, pubs, bars and hotels across the city to check compliance with rules and regulations. The inspections were carried out under the leadership of City Police Commissioner Prakash Nikkam, with Circle Police Inspectors (CPIs) and Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) supervising the operations. The raids also covered prominent hotel-clubs reportedly owned by influential politicians. During the inspections, police found alleged violations at some establishments. Minors were reportedly present at certain locations, while some clubs were found using loudspeakers at excessive volumes and operating in violation of prescribed regulations. Police said the operations of some clubs and pubs found violating the rules had been stopped. The inspections covered hotels, pubs, clubs, bars and dhabas to ensure that establishments followed the required guidelines. The simultaneous raids have drawn attention to the enforcement of regulations governing nightlife establishments in the city. The inclusion of prominent hotel-clubs in the operation was also noted, as the inspections extended to establishments reportedly owned by influential political figures. Commissioner Prakash Nikkam warned that clubs, pubs and bars must strictly adhere to permitted operating hours. He also reiterated that minors would not be allowed inside bars and pubs. Police said legal action would be initiated against establishments found violating the rules. Officials indicated that compliance checks were aimed at ensuring that businesses operated within the prescribed legal framework. The operation forms part of the city's enforcement efforts to monitor nightlife venues and prevent violations of licensing conditions and other regulations. Police have urged establishment owners to follow the rules and avoid activities that could invite legal action.