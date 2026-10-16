BECC Chief inspects Varthur development projects

BENGALURU In a rigorous push to upgrade urban infrastructure and eliminate persistent civic bottlenecks, Bengaluru East City Corporation Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar spearheaded an extensive on-site inspection of various developmental works across the rapidly expanding Varthur and Gunjur neighborhoods. The high-level administrative review was designed to evaluate compliance with previously issued directives, audit project timelines, and address mounting public grievances regarding stalled construction and delayed civic amenities. During the comprehensive field tour, Additional Commissioner Sudhakar maintained a strict stance on administrative accountability. He issued direct orders to executive engineers, project contractors, and departmental heads, mandating the immediate initiation of stalled projects and the aggressive acceleration of ongoing works to ensure full completion within strict stipulated timeframes. Emphasizing the necessity of seamless inter-departmental synergy, he directed municipal wings to work in absolute coordination with partner agencies—including the Karnataka Road Development Corporation, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company—to prevent bureaucratic delays that routinely inconvenience local residents. A primary focus of the inspection centered on major transportation corridors. Reviewing ongoing road widening and flyover construction sites in Varthur and Gunjur, the Additional Commissioner observed that preliminary base preparation, including the laying of sub-base jelly stones, had already been executed. He instructed project managers to expedite surface carpeting and paving works immediately to restore unhindered vehicular flow. Furthermore, addressing persistent traffic snarls caused by utility obstructions, Sudhakar ordered field teams to collaborate closely with electrical utilities to fast-track the systematic relocation of conflicting power poles, overhead distribution lines, and surface transformers. To overcome chronic land acquisition hurdles that frequently paralyze municipal infrastructure expansion, the Additional Commissioner outlined clear operational protocols. He instructed zonal officers to aggressively leverage the Transferable Development Rights mechanism and engage constructively with landowners willing to relinquish property. Where clear land parcels are already secured, engineers were directed to break ground instantly without administrative hesitation.