BCCC plans Cantonment junction upgrade

BENGALURU In a proactive and decisive move to tackle long-standing traffic congestion and environmental sanitation challenges, Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadish G. conducted a comprehensive, on-site inspection of the vital Cantonment Junction situated within the densely populated Shivajinagar division. Acknowledging that the intersection serves as a major multimodal arterial node handling hundreds of thousands of commuters and commercial vehicles on a daily basis, the Commissioner instructed municipal engineering and planning divisions to formulate an integrated, multi-tiered development framework geared toward long-term urban optimization. During his detailed evaluation of the area, Commissioner Jagadish G. emphasized that piecemeal fixes are no longer sufficient to address Bengaluru's growing transit bottlenecks. He directed senior civic administrators to draft a holistic proposal focused on structural junction beautification, geometric traffic island redesign, and optimized signal timing synchronization. The primary objective of these engineering interventions remains the systematic minimization of vehicular conflict points, ensuring uninterrupted throughput for public transit and private vehicles while drastically reducing peak-hour idling times across the corridor. Furthermore, the inspection exposed severe maintenance lapses around Cantonment Circle, where accumulations of municipal solid waste, discarded plastic packaging, and unsightly construction debris were found strewn across public rights-of-way. Expressing strong displeasure over the state of roadside hygiene, the Commissioner issued immediate directives to sanitation squads to clear all discarded materials and construction spoil. Simultaneously, the Horticulture Department was tasked with rolling out a comprehensive landscape enhancement initiative, transforming neglected medians and traffic islands into green, pedestrian-friendly spaces. Strict instructions were also issued to keep footpaths entirely free from hawker encroachment and material blockages, safeguarding pedestrian mobility and universal accessibility. Expanding the scope of municipal intervention beyond the Cantonment division, Commissioner Jagadish G. turned his attention to chronic traffic management issues plaguing the city’s premier commercial and entertainment zones, specifically around M.G. Road and Church Street. These cultural and retail districts routinely experience severe pedestrian-vehicular conflicts and severe gridlock during weekends due to massive influxes of visitors and shoppers. To mitigate these recurring bottlenecks, the Commissioner announced that the civic body will convene a high-level inter-agency coordination meeting with senior officials from the Bengaluru City Police. The upcoming collaborative sessions will focus on drafting robust crowd-control protocols, establishing temporary pedestrian-only zones during peak weekend hours, and deploying traffic enforcement units to ensure orderly parking and seamless emergency vehicle access. The high-level inspection tour and subsequent administrative directives were formulated in the presence of key municipal leaders and technical experts, including Additional Commissioner for Development Venkatachalapathi R., Chief Engineer Vijayakumar Haridas, Superintending Engineer Chandrashekhar, and senior town planning specialists. Through these synchronized civil works and regulatory enforcement measures, the Corporation aims to foster a cleaner, safer, and more fluid urban environment for all residents.