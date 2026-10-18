Basavaraj Horatti demands CBI probe into sting operation

CH NEWS, Hubballi Former Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has demanded that the state government hand over the investigation into the alleged sting operation case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stating that a comprehensive probe is necessary to uncover the truth. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Horatti alleged that a wider network could be behind the incident and called for all those responsible to be identified and punished, irrespective of their position. He expressed concern over the declining ethical standards in politics and said that targeting politicians and ministers through sting operations was bringing disrepute to Karnataka. He stressed that an impartial investigation was essential to establish who was behind the operation and reveal the facts. Referring to the telephone-tapping controversy during the tenure of former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde, he noted that Hegde had resigned at the time. Horatti said the truth behind the present controversy should also emerge and those found guilty should face appropriate action. He added that he would urge the Chief Minister and the state government to transfer the case to the CBI. Horatti also expressed concern that controversies surrounding sting operations were drawing national attention to Karnataka for the wrong reasons. Supports sugarcane farmers' demands Commenting on the ongoing sugarcane growers' agitation, Horatti said he understood the difficulties faced by farmers, including water shortages, as he was also involved in sugarcane cultivation. He described the farmers' demands as justified and urged the Central Government to intervene immediately. He called for a 75 per cent increase in sugarcane prices, followed by further increases in stages, to ensure better returns for growers. Horatti said protecting farmers' interests was the responsibility of both the state and Central governments and called for urgent measures to address their concerns.