Barcelona and Arsenal shine in Champions League victories

ISTANBUL Barcelona and Arsenal secured convincing victories in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, while Bayern Munich were held to a draw and Manchester United suffered another defeat. The results brought contrasting fortunes for Europe's leading clubs during the league phase. Barcelona recovered from an early setback against Galatasaray to take control of the match and secure a comfortable victory. After conceding first, the Spanish champions responded with improved attacking play and made the most of their chances. Their comeback maintained their perfect start to the season across all competitions. Arsenal also impressed with a strong second-half performance against Lille. After breaking the deadlock, the London side quickly extended its advantage through effective attacking moves and disciplined teamwork. The victory continued Arsenal's winning run in the competition and highlighted the team's ability to turn sustained pressure into goals. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, experienced disappointment after allowing Viking to fight back and secure a late equaliser. Despite recovering from an early deficit and taking the lead, Bayern were unable to hold on for victory after Michael Olise was sent off. The result gave the Norwegian side a memorable night in front of its home supporters. Atletico Madrid added to Manchester United's difficulties with a victory that extended the English club's winless run to five matches. The result increased pressure on United coach Michael Carrick, with defender Lisandro Martinez also expressing concerns about the club's recruitment and squad strength. Elsewhere, Club Brugge defeated Inter Milan in an exciting contest, while Villarreal overcame Napoli. Sporting Lisbon and Leipzig also registered victories, and Azerbaijani side Sabah celebrated a historic win in the competition. The latest round delivered comebacks, late drama and important results as teams continued their Champions League campaigns.