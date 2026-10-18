Bangladesh PM urges armed forces to uphold discipline and trust

Savar Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has urged members of the armed forces to uphold the Constitution, laws, military regulations and humanitarian values, stressing that discipline, professionalism and public trust are essential to their strength. Speaking at a ceremony at Savar Cantonment on Sunday, where several Bangladesh Army battalions and regiments received the National Standard, he called for modernisation, stronger domestic defence production and improved technological capabilities. Rahman said modern warfare increasingly involved drones, artificial intelligence, cyberspace, electronic warfare and other advanced technologies. He stressed the need to strengthen cooperation among the Army, Navy and Air Force to address changing security challenges. He said the government was prioritising domestic production of weapons, ammunition and other defence equipment while improving military personnel’s welfare through housing, healthcare, education, training and retirement benefits. According to the prime minister, salaries and allowances for armed forces members had increased by 100 to 138 per cent under the National Pay Scale. The government was also implementing the “One Rank, One Pension” system. Rahman highlighted the Bangladesh Army’s contribution to the country’s independence during the 1971 Liberation War, recalling Major Ziaur Rahman’s role in the struggle. He also praised the armed forces for supporting disaster response operations during floods, cyclones, fires and other emergencies, as well as contributing to international peacekeeping missions. The prime minister said Bangladesh remained committed to protecting its sovereignty and national interests while promoting cooperation with other countries based on mutual respect and equality. The ceremony was organised by the Army’s 9th Infantry Division and attended by ministers, the Army chief, military officers, diplomats and other personnel.