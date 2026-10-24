Banajiga community to honour meritorious students today

CH NEWS, Koppal The Karnataka State Banajiga Community Welfare Association will organise an installation ceremony for newly appointed office-bearers and a merit awards programme in Koppal on Sunday, Oct25. Manjunath Angadi, president of the association's Koppal City Unit, announced the programme at a press conference held at the Press Club on Saturday. The event will begin at 10.30 am at Sri Shiva Shantaveera Mangala Bhavana on Hosapete Road. Students from the Banajiga community who secured more than 90 per cent marks in the SSLC and PUC examinations during the 2025–26 academic year will receive Pratibha Puraskara awards. Former Chikkodi MP Ramesh Katti will inaugurate the programme, while Mallikarjuna Rodagi, state president of the Karnataka State Banajiga Samaj Welfare Association, will hoist the flag. Veeranna Bulla, Koppal taluk president, will preside over the function. Retired lecturer Siddu Yapala Paravi of Gadag will deliver a special lecture. Association state general secretary Shivananda Bidari, Koppal district unit president Veeresha Bangarashettar and district general secretary Basavaraja Pagadadinni will participate as chief guests. Gururaj Halageri, president of the Gurubasava Banajigara Credit Cooperative Society; Arpana Balolli, president of the taluk women's unit; Aravinda Agadi, president of the city unit; and Sudha Shettar, president of the city women's unit, will attend as guests of honour. The newly appointed office-bearers of the Koppal taluk and city units, including the men's and women's wings, will take the oath of office during the programme. Angadi appealed to community members to attend the event with their families and make the function a success. Parimala V. Hatti, Rajesh Vali and Shantesha Sanklapura, along with other association members, were present at the press conference.