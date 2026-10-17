Ballari farmers face ₹80 crore crop loss

Ballari Farmers in Ballari district are facing severe financial distress after a rainfall deficit damaged crops across 71,756.5 hectares, with the estimated loss reaching approximately ₹80 cr. Despite the completion of crop damage surveys and submission of a report to the government, farmers have expressed anger over delays in receiving compensation. The district experienced a 45 per cent deficit in rainfall during the monsoon season, leaving thousands of farmers struggling to protect their crops. Both agricultural and horticultural crops have suffered damage due to insufficient rainfall. According to the district administration's preliminary assessment, the estimated loss has been calculated based on government guidelines, and a report has been submitted to the government. Siruguppa and Sandur taluks are among the worst-affected areas, although farmers across other parts of the district have also reported significant losses. Delayed rains and canal water worsen crisis The delayed filling of the Tungabhadra Reservoir also affected the timely release of water into irrigation canals. The combination of inadequate rainfall and delayed canal water supply left farmers unable to save their standing crops. Many farmers had borrowed money to purchase seeds, fertilisers and other agricultural inputs. With their crops withering in the fields, they now face mounting debts and little hope of recovering their investments. The losses have also raised concerns about their ability to prepare for the next agricultural season. Farmers demand immediate compensation Farmers have expressed disappointment that compensation has not reached them despite separate crop damage surveys conducted by the state and central governments. They say the delay is worsening their financial difficulties and could affect future farming activities. Farmers Madhava Reddy and Basavana Gowda have urged the authorities to release the pending relief without further delay. Meanwhile, farmer organisations have questioned the adequacy of the proposed compensation, arguing that the previously announced amount of ₹2,500 is insufficient to cover the losses suffered by cultivators. They have demanded a scientific assessment of crop damage and compensation proportionate to the actual losses. Farmer leaders have warned that protests could intensify if the government fails to respond promptly. With crop losses estimated at ₹80 cr, affected farmers are now awaiting concrete relief measures to help them manage their debts and continue agricultural activities.