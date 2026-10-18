B.Y. Vijayendra urges state action on sugarcane prices

CH NEWS, Belagavi BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra has said the Central Government is seriously considering a permanent solution to the problems faced by sugarcane farmers. He also stated that the Karnataka government must decide on providing an additional support price for sugarcane. Amid the ongoing agitation by sugarcane growers in North Karnataka, Vijayendra highlighted the need for coordinated action by the state and Central governments to address farmers' concerns. Growers have been demanding fair prices for their produce and financial assistance amid rising cultivation costs. The demand for higher sugarcane prices has intensified as farmers continue their protests, seeking better returns and relief from mounting agricultural expenses. Farmer leaders have urged the authorities to intervene and ensure that growers receive remunerative prices for their produce. The ongoing agitation has put pressure on both governments to respond to the demands. Farmers are seeking a lasting solution that would protect their livelihoods and ensure the long-term sustainability of sugarcane cultivation. Vijayendra's remarks come amid continuing discussions over the pricing of sugarcane and the responsibilities of the state and Central governments in addressing the concerns of growers.