B’luru South launches evening waste collection

BENGALURU Urban cleanliness and efficient municipal administration require constant innovation, especially in fast growing metropolitan areas where traditional schedules often clash with modern lifestyles. Addressing this ongoing challenge head-on, the Bengaluru South City Corporation has officially rolled out a strategic pilot project aimed at transforming local waste management. Led by Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, top municipal authorities are shifting gears to introduce evening waste collection services designed specifically to eliminate stubborn roadside garbage blackspots and improve community sanitation standards. Historically, morning waste collection schedules have posed significant inconveniences for residents who leave early for offices, schools, and colleges, as well as busy homemakers managing morning household routines. Because many citizens miss these early hours, unauthorized dumping grounds and unsightly waste heaps frequently accumulate on street corners. To combat this issue, Commissioner Ramesh directed specialized wet and dry waste collection vehicles to operate during evening and nighttime hours, specifically running from five o'clock in the evening until midnight across designated trial zones within the Bommanahalli Assembly constituency. The initial rollout of this progressive evening system spans across five key wards, including four wards within Bommanahalli alongside the densely populated Hongasandra ward. While standard morning operations deploy a larger fleet of roughly 160 vehicles across these regions, the evening pilot utilizes a targeted, efficient fleet of 20 – 25 specialized autos. In Hongasandra alone, where 31 vehicles handle morning rounds, a dedicated evening crew consisting of three wet waste and three dry waste vehicles is already operating with notable success. Local neighbourhood residents and community representatives have enthusiastically welcomed the municipal corporation's forward thinking initiative. Citizens noted that the flexibility of a night time collection window resolves long standing scheduling conflicts, making it vastly easier to dispose of household refuse responsibly without missing collection trucks. Beyond waste management reforms, Commissioner Ramesh also inspected urban infrastructure challenges during his field visit. Observing heavy traffic congestion and mounting parking difficulties around Agara Lake in HSR Layout, he directed engineering officials to survey the currently underutilized space situated beneath the flyover near JSS Public School. Authorities have been tasked with drafting an actionable proposal to transform this vacant area into an organized, functional public parking lot to ease vehicular congestion. Accompanied by Assistant General Manager Smt. Nethravathi and local Resident Welfare Association representative Dr. Shanthi, the Commissioner emphasized that practical problem solving and direct community engagement remain top priorities for the civic body. As this evening collection pilot continues to gather momentum and earn praise from everyday citizens, municipal leaders plan to evaluate its long-term effectiveness. The ultimate goal is to scale successful operational strategies citywide, ensuring cleaner neighbourhoods, smoother traffic flow, and a vastly improved quality of urban life for every resident across Bengaluru.