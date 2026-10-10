B’luru Police Commissioner raids late-night pubs & bars

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a massive, coordinated enforcement operation that caught the city's hospitality sector by surprise, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh personally led a sweeping late-night crackdown on hundreds of pubs, clubs, and bars across the capital. Deploying approximately 1,500 police personnel, including 19 senior IPS officers and specialized Central Crime Branch units, the intense operation targeted widespread violations of mandatory closing hours, licensing stipulations, and public safety regulations. The high-visibility midnight sweeps spanned major entertainment and commercial districts, focusing heavily on prominent nightlife hubs along Brigade Road (including Brigade Garden and Page 3 Ladies Pub), Koramangala, Gandhinagar, and upscale hotel venues such as the Lalit Ashok. Teams moved systematically through commercial zones as the clock ticked past the mandated 1:00 AM deadline, instructing management to halt music, close kitchens, and escort remaining patrons off the premises. Speaking to the media during the operation, Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh issued an uncompromising warning to establishment owners, stressing that regulatory compliance is non-negotiable. "There is a strict deadline for pubs, and raids were conducted to check whether they are complying with it," Singh stated. He noted that authorities had received concerning reports regarding underage individuals being permitted entry or illegally employed within nightlife venues, prompting comprehensive preliminary inquiries. Beyond checking commercial establishments for curfew breaches and serving liquor to minors, the police department intensified citywide security. Strategic nakabandis and interception checkpoints were established across key arterial roads to intercept drink-driving and deter illegal activities. Furthermore, law enforcement officials highlighted that specialized units, such as the newly activated anti-rowdy squads and cyber monitoring cells tracking social media channels, are maintaining continuous vigilance. The commissioner affirmed that authorities will not hesitate to register spontaneous suo motu cases against any venue flouting the law, ensuring that Bengaluru's vibrant social economy operates safely and strictly within legal parameters.