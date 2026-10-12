Australia Unveils Special Anniversary Test Whites

Melbourne Australia will wear a special edition of their traditional Test whites featuring green and gold for the 150th Anniversary Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) next March, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Monday. The special kit was unveiled 150 days before the historic match, which is scheduled to begin on March 11. The day-night Test will be played with the pink ball, with public tickets for the first three days already sold out. The commemorative uniform retains the design of Australia's current Test kit, introduced during the 2025-26 summer, while incorporating distinctive gold detailing to mark the occasion. The golden wattle-coloured trimmings have been replaced with gold, and a green placket has been added to the shirt. Gold accents will also feature on the collar, buttons and piping along the side seams of the shirt and trousers. The sleeve will carry the anniversary Test logo in gold alongside the logo of Japanese sportswear manufacturer Asics. The kit will retain Indigenous artwork by renowned Aboriginal artist Aunty Fiona Clarke on the shoulders. Titled 'Land & Sea', the design incorporates the Walkabout Wickets motif and extends the tribute to Australia's first touring cricket team, the 1868 Aboriginal XI, which travelled to England. The anniversary match will celebrate the longstanding cricketing rivalry between Australia and England, whose first Test meeting took place in 1877 at the MCG. The upcoming fixture will mark 150 years since that historic encounter.

"The special edition kit celebrates 150 years of Test cricket between Australia and England, honouring one of the sport's most historic rivalries." - Cricket Australia (Official statement paraphrase). "The 'Land & Sea' artwork pays tribute to Australia's Indigenous cricketing heritage and the historic 1868 Aboriginal XI that toured England." - Cricket Australia (Official statement paraphrase). "The green and gold detailing, combined with the anniversary logo, gives Australia's traditional Test whites a distinctive look for this historic occasion." - Cricket Australia (Official statement paraphrase).