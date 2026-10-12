Asian-Pacific Championship medal winners felicitated

Mysuru Three hearing-impaired athletes from Karnataka, who represented India and won medals at the Asia-Pacific Deaf Multi-Sports Championship–2026 held in Penang, Malaysia, were felicitated by various organisations in Mysuru. Rishitha of Mysuru won a bronze medal in the 4×100-metre relay race. Shreya of Hassan won two gold medals, one each in the Chess Blitz Championship and the Mixed Rapid event. Ambika Nagappa Masagi of Dharwad brought laurels to the country by winning a silver medal in the Chess Blitz Championship, a gold medal in Mixed Rapid and a silver medal in the women's Classical category. The medal-winning athletes were felicitated by international differently-abled sportsperson Alok Jain at a private hotel near Ramaswamy Circle in Mysuru. He honoured them and wished them success in their future sporting endeavours. Mysuru Deaf Association president Murthy, vice-president Mahesh Verma, former corporator M.D. Parthasarathy, social workers Gagan Gowda, Amit and Arjun, coach Raghavendra, Lion Subramanya, and the athletes' family members and admirers were present on the occasion.