Ashoka warns Congress over alleged sting operation, demands FIR

CH NEWS BENGALURU Opposition Leader R. Ashoka on Wednesday demanded immediate registration of an FIR into the alleged sting operation involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, warning that failure to act would fuel allegations of Congress involvement. Speaking to reporters during campaigning for the Bangalore Teachers’ Constituency Legislative Council election, Ashoka accused Congress of bringing Karnataka politics into disrepute through alleged pen-drive and sting-operation controversies. He urged former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation and questioned the absence of action by the Home Department. “Instead of merely issuing statements, the Chief Minister should immediately order an investigation,” Ashoka said, adding that the probe should identify the people behind the circulation of the video. He alleged that the episode was intended to damage Siddaramaiah politically and weaken AHINDA politics. Ashoka also claimed that allegations against several ministers had intensified internal tensions within Congress. He said Siddaramaiah’s decision to approach a court for relief had hurt members of his community. Campaigning for NDA candidate A.P. Ranganath in Anekal, Ashoka predicted that the BJP-led alliance would win all four Legislative Council seats. He praised Ranganath’s work in the lawyers’ association and said his election would support development. Ashoka criticised the State government over drought relief, pending pensions and milk prices, arguing that the government had failed to address farmers’ concerns. He also opposed the division of Bengaluru into five administrative corporations, alleging that the move was driven by real-estate interests and could delay local representation.