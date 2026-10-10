ARC Hospital launches resilience clinic & free screening

BENGALURU Marking World Hospice and Palliative Care Day alongside the observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, ARC Cancer Hospital has officially launched its specialized Resilience Clinic, aimed at providing holistic physical and emotional support to oncology patients. Simultaneously, the hospital announced a major public health outreach campaign, offering free mammography screening coupons to women across the state through December 2026 to encourage early detection. The inauguration event, held at the hospital premises, was graced by prominent medical experts and civic leaders. Chief guest Dr. T.H. Anjanappa, Chief Surgical Gastroenterologist, emphasized that medical professionals must act as educators to eliminate social stigmas surrounding cancer. Dr. (Prof.) Kumara Swamy, former Professor of Radiation Oncology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, formally unveiled the Resilience Clinic. Structured around five core pillars—physical movement, clinical nutrition, mental well-being, healthy daily habits, and community connection—the clinic addresses comprehensive patient rehabilitation. Prominent politician and former Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy accepted the role of brand ambassador for the hospital's breast cancer awareness campaign, urging women to prioritize regular self-examinations and screenings. Hospital leadership, including Co-Founder Dr. Srihari R. Shapur, Chairman Dr. Dinesh Mavinahalli Gangaiah, and Medical Director Dr. Samskruthi P. Murthy, highlighted that modern cancer care must extend beyond clinical treatment to encompass robust psychological hand-holding and preventive education. As part of its extended public outreach, ARC Cancer Hospital has scheduled interactive awareness drives at prominent city parks, including Lalbagh on October 11 and Cubbon Park on October 25, 2026. The program concluded with an inspiring survivor felicitation ceremony, where cancer survivors shared powerful testimonials of resilience and recovery, underscoring the vital role of early diagnosis and compassionate medical mentorship in overcoming the disease.