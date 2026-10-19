APAAR ID not mandatory for Karnataka SSLC registration

CH NEWS BENGALURU Students registering for the Karnataka SSLC examinations must enter their 11-digit Permanent Education Number (PEN), while the 12-digit APAAR ID is optional, the Education Department has clarified. The online registration process for the examinations is underway. Students who have not received their APAAR IDs can complete registration using their PEN numbers, without facing any hurdles. SSLC nodal officer Lakshminarayan said the absence of an APAAR ID would not prevent students from registering for the examination. “Even if students do not have an APAAR ID, they can register for the examination by entering their PEN number alone. The absence of the ID will not prevent registration,” he clarified. PEN is a permanent 11-digit number used to identify students and maintain their academic records. It is essential for school admissions, record management and transfers between schools. Students must enter this number during SSLC registration. APAAR, or Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is part of the Centre’s “One Nation, One Student ID” initiative. It is designed to link students’ marksheets and academic records to a single digital identity. Some students have faced difficulties generating APAAR IDs because of discrepancies in names or dates of birth in their Aadhaar and school records. The clarification is expected to ease concerns among students and parents ahead of the examinations. The APAAR ID and photograph are expected to help students access digital marksheets through DigiLocker in the future. However, students who do not provide an APAAR ID will continue to receive physical marksheets.