Anna Seve App launches statewide for easy ration e-KYC

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka's Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs will make the Anna Seve mobile app available across the state from October 14, allowing ration card beneficiaries to complete their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification from home. Food Minister Rizwan Arshad announced the initiative in Bengaluru, stating that the app would help beneficiaries of Public Distribution System (PDS) schemes, including Anna Bhagya, complete the process without visiting fair price shops or government offices. Developed jointly by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Department of e-Governance, the app uses facial authentication technology provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Beneficiaries can download it free from the Google Play Store. e-KYC Deadline Set For October 20 The app was initially tested in eight districts, including Bengaluru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Ballari. During the pilot phase from October 1 to 12, around 1,60,267 beneficiaries completed their e-KYC using the app. According to the department, Karnataka has approximately 2.67 crore PDS beneficiaries, of whom more than 2.06 crore have already completed the verification process. However, the department has clarified that beneficiaries who completed their e-KYC a year ago must also repeat the process. The final deadline for completing the verification is October 20. Relief For Elderly Beneficiaries The new facility is expected to make verification easier for elderly people and others who find it difficult to travel to ration shops or stand in long queues. Through facial authentication, eligible beneficiaries can complete the required verification using their mobile phones. The initiative aims to simplify the process and improve access to essential public distribution services. The department has urged ration card holders to complete their e-KYC before the deadline to avoid delays in the verification process.