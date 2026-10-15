Ancient Shiva Lingam unearthed during temple renovation

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA An ancient Shiva Lingam has been discovered beneath the foundation of the Sri Ramalingeshwara Temple at Rambhapur, on the outskirts of Vijayapura, during renovation work, triggering excitement and devotion among villagers. The discovery has drawn particular attention as the temple is believed to predate the AdilShahi period. Villagers believe that the Shiva Lingam could be around four to five centuries old, although its actual age can be established only through a detailed archaeological study. The Sri Ramalingeshwara Temple has been a place of worship for generations, with devotees offering prayers to the deity inside a cave at the site. As the old structure had deteriorated, villagers collectively decided to construct a new temple. During excavation for the foundation of the proposed building, workers came across the Shiva Lingam buried underground. The discovery surprised the villagers, who had been planning to bring a Shiva Lingam from the Narmada River for installation in the new temple. The unexpected find has now become a special moment for devotees, who believe that the deity has revealed himself at the very site where he has been worshipped for centuries. Bhimu Mendegar, a member of the temple committee, said, the discovery had filled devotees with joy and renewed their faith in Sri Ramalingeshwara. According to local accounts, an unusual lamp that burned using water was once associated with the temple cave. The annual fair dedicated to Sri Ramalingeshwara is held on the day after Davanada Hunnime, a full-moon festival observed in the region. The temple committee had planned to construct a new structure above the cave, with provision for devotees to have a glimpse of the Shiva Lingam from above. However, the discovery beneath the foundation has given the renovation work an unexpected historical and religious significance. Villager Eeranna Patil said, devotees felt as though Sri Ramalingeshwara himself had conveyed the message, do not search for me elsewhere; I am right here. The design of the newly discovered Lingam has also sparked interest because similar forms are found in some medieval Shaivite temples in Karnataka, including temples associated with the Chalukya period at Badami.

Following the discovery, villagers performed special pujas and abhisheka to the Lingam and held a night-long vigil in worship. While the discovery has generated considerable religious enthusiasm, an archaeological examination will be necessary to determine the Lingam's age, historical background and significance.