Amit Shah calls for drug-free India by December 2029

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged police forces across India to work together to eliminate narcotics by December 31, 2029, calling for a united nationwide campaign against drug abuse. He warned that the spread of narcotics threatened future generations, weakened society and provided financial support to organisations involved in anti-national activities. The initiative aims to strengthen efforts against drug trafficking and substance abuse through coordinated action by police forces across the country. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set December 31, 2029, as the deadline for achieving the goal of a drug-free India. He called on law enforcement agencies to use the remaining months of 2026 and the years 2027, 2028 and 2029 to intensify the campaign. The proposed nationwide effort places responsibility on police forces to strengthen cooperation and pursue a common objective against narcotics. The Home Minister made the appeal while paying tribute to police personnel who had lost their lives in the line of duty at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi. The event was held on Police Commemoration Day, which honours police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country. Shah highlighted the need to treat the fight against drugs as a major national priority. He also cautioned that drug abuse imposed an undue burden on the economy, extending its impact beyond individuals and families. The campaign seeks to address the broader consequences of narcotics, including their potential links to activities that threaten national security. The call for coordinated action underscores the role of police forces in tackling the supply and distribution of illegal drugs. As part of the initiative, Shah flagged off a motorcycle rally titled “Fight Against Drugs”. The rally involved around 90 police riders representing several states and Union territories, highlighting cooperation among law enforcement personnel from different parts of the country. The event formed part of the wider push to raise awareness and reinforce the campaign's message. The government’s stated objective is to make India drug-free by the end of 2029, with police forces expected to contribute to the nationwide effort over the coming years.