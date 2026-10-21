Amit Mishra joins Delhi Capitals as spin-bowling coach

Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been appointed spin-bowling coach of Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The appointment marks his return to the franchise where his IPL journey began and his first coaching assignment in the tournament. The 43-year-old retired from all forms of cricket in September 2025. Welcoming the opportunity, Mishra expressed happiness at beginning his coaching career with Delhi Capitals, recalling his association with the team during the inaugural IPL season in 2008. He said he hoped to help the franchise bring happiness to its supporters, who have been waiting for an IPL title. Delhi Capitals finished sixth in the 2026 season and are yet to win the tournament. Mishra made an impressive IPL debut in 2008, taking a five-wicket haul in his first match. He later achieved hat-tricks in 2011 and 2013, having taken his first in 2008. He remains the only bowler in IPL history to have recorded three hat-tricks. Across his IPL career, Mishra represented Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. He played in the tournament from 2008 to 2024, missing only the 2022 season. He finished with 174 wickets in 162 matches at an economy rate of 7.37. Mishra also represented India in 22 Tests, 36 One-Day Internationals and 10 T20 Internationals between 2003 and 2017. Delhi Capitals have also appointed former India captain Sourav Ganguly as head coach as part of a wider restructuring of the support staff. The franchise has been active in the trade window ahead of the new season, making changes to its playing squad as it looks to challenge for its maiden IPL title.