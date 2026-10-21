Amaresh Karadi joins grand Jambu Savari in Anegundi

CH NEWS, Gangavathi The traditional Jambu Savari procession was held with great enthusiasm in Anegundi, Gangavathi taluk, on Vijayadashami. Congress leader Amaresh Karadi participated in the celebrations on Wednesday and accompanied the grand procession. Karadi expressed pride that this year's Mysuru Dasara was inaugurated by Sri Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara of Gavimatha. He recalled the seer's message on protecting farmers, preserving cultural values and safeguarding the environment. The seer had highlighted the struggles of farmers who work in difficult weather conditions to produce food. He also stressed the need to teach children traditional values, cultural heritage and Basavanna's Vachanas alongside modern technology. He urged people to protect natural resources, noting that environmental destruction had contributed to drought conditions in several parts of Karnataka. Karadi prayed for good post-monsoon rains and a plentiful harvest to support farmers facing drought in the state and district. He also highlighted Anegundi's historical importance and its connection with the Vijayanagara Empire. The region has a rich heritage of literature, music, art, religion and royal traditions. The procession reflected the area's cultural significance and longstanding Dasara customs. During his visit, Karadi met descendants of the Anegundi royal family, including Lalita Rani Srirangadevarayalu, Srikrishnadevarayalu, Harihara Devarayalu and Bukka Devarayalu, and sought the blessings of the elders. The procession featured artists dressed as characters from mythological stories, along with several traditional cultural troupes. Wearing a traditional North Karnataka dhoti and jubba, Karadi encouraged the performers by playing the dollu, a traditional drum, and joined the procession. Contractor Haribabu, former Sanapura Gram Panchayat member Raghuvarma, Kupparaju, Ajeya Raju, Shravankumar Raikar, Chandra Prasad Jain, Gaviyappa Kuri and Bharamappa Lingadahalli were among those present. The celebrations brought together cultural traditions, historical heritage and prayers for farmers' welfare and prosperity.