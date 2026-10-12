Alleged Sexual Harassment of JNU Students BJP Women’s wing hold dharna in the city

Mysuru The Mysuru City Mahila Morcha staged a protest near Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in Mysuru on Monday, demanding justice for women and calling for accountability over allegations of sexual harassment involving students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. According to reports, 11 female students have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Prof. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, a JNU professor and Congress MP representing the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency in Manipur. Reports stated that, following an inquiry by the university's internal committee, an order was issued on October 9, 2026, dismissing him from his position as a professor. He had previously denied the allegations. Some student representatives have also reportedly raised objections regarding the procedures followed in the case. Addressing the issue, the protesters stressed that women's safety and dignity must be given priority over political considerations. Educational institutions should be places where female students can pursue knowledge, develop confidence and feel secure. They emphasised that complaints from female students must be taken seriously, investigated transparently and addressed in accordance with the law and established rules. The protesters also called upon all political parties that advocate women's rights to uphold accountability and transparency in dealing with such serious allegations. The protest reiterated the demand that justice for women, their dignity and their safety must remain the highest priority. The protest was presided over by Mysuru City Mahila Morcha president Monika. General secretaries Kaveri and Rashmi were among those present. Other participants included Mysuru City BJP general secretaries Somasundar and C.K. Rudramurthy; vice-president T.N. Shantha; corporator Pramila Bharath; State Mahila Morcha vice-president Prafulla Malnadi; and leaders Hema Nandish, Shobha and Lakshmi. Mahila Morcha mandal presidents Chandrakala, Sarvamangala, Putamani and Anita also participated, along with Manjula, Sudhamani, Roopa, Vatsala, Rashmi and another Manjula. Representatives of the Rural Mahila Morcha, including Venkatamma, Poornima and Jayalakshmi, were also present. Other BJP leaders who attended included vice-presidents Maipu Rajesh, S. Muralidhar and Rakesh Gowda, as well as mandal presidents Dinesh Gowda, P.T. Ravi, Manjunath and Rakesh Bhat.