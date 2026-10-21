Alberta votes overwhelmingly to remain in Canada

Calgary Residents of Alberta have voted decisively to remain part of Canada in the province's first-ever referendum on separation, delivering a significant political victory to Prime Minister Mark Carney as he seeks to strengthen national unity amid a trade war with the United States. With three-quarters of ballots counted by 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, 76% of voters had backed the “remain” side, compared with 24% who supported a binding vote on separation. The referendum itself was nonbinding. “Albertans made a clear choice,” Carney said in a statement. “They chose unity, to build together, and to take care of each other.” “Canada is greater than the sum of its parts,” he added. The result was broadly in line with expectations, as pollsters and analysts had played down the prospect of a separatist victory. Surveys indicated that only about one-third of residents in the western, energy-producing province supported holding a future referendum on leaving Canada. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who announced the referendum in May, welcomed early results showing strong support for remaining in the country. She said she was “very pleased” with the outcome and announced plans to address Albertans at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the province's next steps. The referendum followed months of campaigning by a small but vocal separatist movement. Supporters of independence have argued that Alberta's substantial energy wealth subsidises poorer parts of Canada and that the province could prosper further outside federal control.